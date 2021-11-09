High Point 108, Shenandoah 59

SHENANDOAH (0-0)
Bihai 1-6 0-0 2, Bizyak 1-3 0-0 2, McNeill 2-6 2-4 7, Roberts 0-3 0-0 0, J.Williams 3-14 0-1 7, Simmons 2-7 1-2 6, Riddle 4-9 2-5 11, Adams 1-5 1-4 3, Harrison 1-3 0-0 3, McClanahan 1-4 0-0 3, Kelly 1-7 0-0 3, Cowan 2-2 0-0 4, Jones 3-3 0-0 8, Taylor 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-72 6-16 59.
HIGH POINT (0-0)
Austin 0-0 0-0 18, Peterson 0-0 0-0 0, Izunabor 0-0 0-0 0, House 0-0 0-0 0, J.Wright 0-0 0-0 23, Childress 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 0-0 0-0 41.
Halftime_High Point 63-26. 3-Point Goals_Shenandoah 9-27 (Jones 2-2, Harrison 1-1, McClanahan 1-2, McNeill 1-2, Riddle 1-3, Simmons 1-3, J.Williams 1-3, Kelly 1-7, Adams 0-1, Bizyak 0-1, Bihai 0-2), High Point 0-0 (). Rebounds_Shenandoah 35 (Riddle 8), High Point 19 (Izunabor 10). Assists_Shenandoah 11 (Simmons 3), High Point 6 (J.Wright 6). Total Fouls_Shenandoah 21, High Point 0. A_2,814 (4,500).
