High Point squares up against ND

High Point (1-1) vs. Notre Dame (1-0)

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center, Notre Dame, Indiana; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point visits Notre Dame in an early season matchup.

TEAM LEADERS: .JUMPING FOR JOHN-MICHAEL: John-Michael Wright has connected on 50 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: High Point went 2-3 against non-conference teams last season. In those five games, the Panthers gave up 73.4 points per game while scoring 74.2 per outing. Notre Dame went 3-3 in non-conference play, averaging 76 points and giving up 76.8 per game in the process.

