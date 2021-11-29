Highest Baseball Salaries

NEW YORK (AP) — Current baseball contracts with average annual values of $30 million or more. Figures were obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources and include all guaranteed income but not income from potential incentive bonuses. There is no distinction for deferred money (p-pending):

Player, Club Years Avg. Salary p-Max Scherzer, NYM 2022-24 $43,333,333 Gerrit Cole, NYY 2020-28 $36,000,000 Mike Trout, LAA 2019-30 $35,514,667 Stephen Strasburg, Was 2020-26 $35,000,000 Anthony Rendon, LAA 2020-26 $35,000,000 Trevor Bauer, LAD 2021-23 $34,416,667 Nolan Arenado, Col-StL 2019-26 $32,500,000 p-Corey Seager, Tex 2022-31 $32,500,000 David Price, Bos-LAD 2016-22 $31,000,000 Mookie Betts, LAD 2021-32 $30,416,667 Manny Machado, SD 2019-28 $30,000,000

