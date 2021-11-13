On Air: Motley Fool Money
Hightower 3 lifts Winthrop past Mercer 88-85 in OT

The Associated Press
November 13, 2021 8:56 pm
ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Cory Hightower sank a 3-pointer with 4.2 seconds left to play, Patrick Good had 20 points and Winthrop made up a 15-point deficit to beat Mercer 88-85 in overtime on Saturday.

Hightower had 17 points for Winthrop (2-0). D.J. Burns Jr. added 16 points and eight rebounds. Russell Jones Jr. had 15 points.

Felipe Haase scored a career-high 41 points and had 10 rebounds for the Bears (0-2). Neftali Alvarez scored a career-high 28 points plus eight rebounds and six assists. James Glisson III had eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

