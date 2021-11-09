Trending:
Hillmon, No. 11 Michigan women beat IUPUI 67-62 in OT

The Associated Press
November 9, 2021 9:36 pm
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Naz Hillmon scored 30 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, Leigha Brown added 18 points and No. 11 Michigan held off IUPUI for a 67-62 overtime win on Tuesday night.

Hillmon, the concensus Big Ten player of the year last season, scored five points in a 7-0 run to open the extra period and Michigan held on from there.

Brown hit a 3-pointer, made a layup, and converted a three-point play in a 12-2 run to close the second quarter that made it 32-24 at halftime and gave the Wolverines the lead for good.

Rachel McLimore had 21 points, Macee Williams added 17 and Anna Mortag scored 10 for IUPUI.

The Jaguars trailed by as many as 13 points in the third quarter and trailed 54-45 midway through the fourth. McLimore scored eight points and Williams five during a 13-4 run to close regulation and force overtime.

