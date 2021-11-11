Hockey East Glance

|All Times EDT
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Northeastern
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|12
|22
|14
|8
|3
|0
|UMass
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|13
|6
|6
|2
|0
|UConn
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|11
|18
|11
|6
|3
|0
|Providence
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|10
|15
|11
|6
|5
|0
|Boston College
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|10
|19
|15
|5
|4
|1
|Merrimack
|2
|5
|0
|0
|1
|7
|21
|29
|4
|6
|0
|Boston U.
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|14
|20
|3
|7
|0
|UMass Lowell
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|5
|1
|4
|1
|2
|New Hampshire
|1
|4
|0
|1
|0
|2
|5
|17
|3
|6
|0
|Vermont
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|7
|7
|1
|5
|0
|Maine
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|7
|15
|0
|7
|1
|Standings based on points percentage
Vermont at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Boston College at UConn, 7:05 p.m.
Northeastern at UMass Lowell, 7:15 p.m.
UMass at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.
Merrimack at Maine, 7:30 p.m.
Merrimack at Maine, 5 p.m.
Boston College at UMass Lowell, 6:05 p.m.
Boston U. at UMass, 7 p.m.
UConn at Providence, 7 p.m.
Vermont at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
