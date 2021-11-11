Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Hockey East Glance

The Associated Press
November 11, 2021 12:45 am
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
Northeastern 4 2 0 0 0 12 22 14 8 3 0
UMass 4 0 0 1 0 11 13 6 6 2 0
UConn 4 1 0 1 0 11 18 11 6 3 0
Providence 3 3 0 0 1 10 15 11 6 5 0
Boston College 3 2 0 0 1 10 19 15 5 4 1
Merrimack 2 5 0 0 1 7 21 29 4 6 0
Boston U. 2 4 0 0 0 6 14 20 3 7 0
UMass Lowell 2 0 0 0 0 6 5 1 4 1 2
New Hampshire 1 4 0 1 0 2 5 17 3 6 0
Vermont 1 1 0 1 0 2 7 7 1 5 0
Maine 0 4 0 0 1 1 7 15 0 7 1
Standings based on points percentage
Friday’s games

Vermont at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Boston College at UConn, 7:05 p.m.

Northeastern at UMass Lowell, 7:15 p.m.

UMass at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.

        Insight by Tanium: In this exclusive executive briefing, executives will discuss their approach to building a flexible and dynamic zero trust network.

Merrimack at Maine, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Merrimack at Maine, 5 p.m.

Boston College at UMass Lowell, 6:05 p.m.

Boston U. at UMass, 7 p.m.

UConn at Providence, 7 p.m.

Vermont at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|6 NPELRA 2021 Annual Training Conference
11|7 APTA's TRANSform Conference &...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Centennial commemoration event held at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery