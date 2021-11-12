Hockey East Glance

All Times EST
|OVERALL
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Boston College
|4
|2
|0
|0
|13
|21
|16
|6
|4
|1
|Northeastern
|4
|3
|0
|0
|13
|23
|16
|8
|4
|0
|UMass
|4
|0
|0
|0
|11
|13
|6
|6
|2
|0
|UConn
|4
|2
|0
|0
|11
|19
|13
|6
|4
|0
|Providence
|3
|3
|0
|0
|10
|15
|11
|7
|5
|0
|Mass.-Lowell
|3
|0
|0
|0
|8
|7
|2
|5
|1
|2
|Merrimack
|2
|5
|0
|0
|7
|21
|29
|4
|6
|0
|Boston U.
|2
|4
|0
|0
|6
|14
|20
|3
|7
|0
|New Hampshire
|2
|4
|0
|0
|5
|7
|18
|4
|6
|0
|Vermont
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|8
|9
|1
|6
|0
|Maine
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|7
|15
|0
|7
|1
___
Friday’s Games
Providence 2, American International 1
New Hampshire 2, Vermont 1
Boston College 2, UConn 1
Mass.-Lowell 2, Northeastern 1, OT
UMass at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.
Merrimack at Maine, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Merrimack at Maine, 5 p.m.
Boston College at Mass.-Lowell, 6:05 p.m.
Vermont at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
UConn at Providence, 7 p.m.
Boston U. at UMass, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 18
Maine at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 19
Maine at Boston College, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at UMass, 7 p.m.
Northeastern at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.
Providence at Vermont, 7:35 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 20
UConn at Mass.-Lowell, 6:05 p.m.
Boston U. at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
UMass at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Providence at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 21
Mass.-Lowell at UConn, 3:35 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 23
Holy Cross at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
