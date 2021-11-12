Trending:
Hockey East Glance

The Associated Press
November 12, 2021 9:47 pm
< a min read
      

All Times EST

OVERALL
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Boston College 4 2 0 0 13 21 16 6 4 1
Northeastern 4 3 0 0 13 23 16 8 4 0
UMass 4 0 0 0 11 13 6 6 2 0
UConn 4 2 0 0 11 19 13 6 4 0
Providence 3 3 0 0 10 15 11 7 5 0
Mass.-Lowell 3 0 0 0 8 7 2 5 1 2
Merrimack 2 5 0 0 7 21 29 4 6 0
Boston U. 2 4 0 0 6 14 20 3 7 0
New Hampshire 2 4 0 0 5 7 18 4 6 0
Vermont 1 2 0 0 2 8 9 1 6 0
Maine 0 4 0 0 1 7 15 0 7 1

___

Friday’s Games

Providence 2, American International 1

New Hampshire 2, Vermont 1

Boston College 2, UConn 1

Mass.-Lowell 2, Northeastern 1, OT

UMass at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.

Merrimack at Maine, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Merrimack at Maine, 5 p.m.

Boston College at Mass.-Lowell, 6:05 p.m.

Vermont at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

UConn at Providence, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at UMass, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 18

Maine at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 19

Maine at Boston College, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at UMass, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.

Providence at Vermont, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20

UConn at Mass.-Lowell, 6:05 p.m.

Boston U. at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

UMass at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Providence at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 21

Mass.-Lowell at UConn, 3:35 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 23

Holy Cross at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

