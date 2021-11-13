Hockey East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|UMass
|5
|0
|0
|2
|0
|13
|27
|19
|6
|2
|1
|Northeastern
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|13
|33
|20
|8
|4
|0
|Boston College
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|13
|38
|31
|6
|4
|1
|UConn
|4
|2
|0
|1
|0
|11
|32
|24
|6
|4
|0
|Providence
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|10
|39
|26
|7
|5
|0
|UMass Lowell
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|23
|14
|5
|1
|2
|Merrimack
|2
|4
|0
|0
|2
|8
|36
|42
|4
|7
|0
|Boston U.
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|7
|27
|37
|3
|7
|1
|New Hampshire
|1
|4
|0
|1
|0
|5
|16
|31
|4
|6
|0
|Maine
|0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|3
|20
|33
|1
|7
|1
|Vermont
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|13
|20
|1
|6
|0
|Standings based on points percentage
New Hampshire 2, Vermont 1
Boston College 2, UConn 1
UMass Lowell 2, Northeastern 1, OT
UMass 2, Boston U. 2, OT
Maine 6, Merrimack 5, OT
Merrimack at Maine, 5 p.m.
Boston College at UMass Lowell, 6:05 p.m.
Boston U. at UMass, 7 p.m.
UConn at Providence, 7 p.m.
Vermont at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
