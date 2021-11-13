Trending:
Hockey East Glance

The Associated Press
November 13, 2021 12:43 am
All Times EDT
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
UMass 5 0 0 2 0 13 27 19 6 2 1
Northeastern 4 2 0 0 1 13 33 20 8 4 0
Boston College 4 2 0 0 1 13 38 31 6 4 1
UConn 4 2 0 1 0 11 32 24 6 4 0
Providence 3 3 0 0 1 10 39 26 7 5 0
UMass Lowell 2 0 0 1 0 8 23 14 5 1 2
Merrimack 2 4 0 0 2 8 36 42 4 7 0
Boston U. 2 4 0 0 1 7 27 37 3 7 1
New Hampshire 1 4 0 1 0 5 16 31 4 6 0
Maine 0 3 0 1 1 3 20 33 1 7 1
Vermont 0 2 0 1 0 2 13 20 1 6 0
Standings based on points percentage
Friday’s games

New Hampshire 2, Vermont 1

Boston College 2, UConn 1

UMass Lowell 2, Northeastern 1, OT

UMass 2, Boston U. 2, OT

Maine 6, Merrimack 5, OT

Saturday’s games

Merrimack at Maine, 5 p.m.

Boston College at UMass Lowell, 6:05 p.m.

Boston U. at UMass, 7 p.m.

UConn at Providence, 7 p.m.

Vermont at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

