Hockey East Glance

All Times EDT Overall W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T Boston College 5 2 0 0 1 16 46 37 7 5 1 UMass 3 0 0 2 1 14 30 23 6 3 1 Providence 4 2 0 0 1 13 45 30 8 5 0 Northeastern 4 2 0 0 1 13 33 20 8 4 0 UConn 3 3 0 1 0 11 36 30 6 5 0 UMass Lowell 3 0 0 1 0 11 27 16 6 1 2 Merrimack 3 4 0 0 2 11 38 42 5 7 0 Boston U. 2 4 0 1 1 9 31 40 4 7 1 New Hampshire 1 4 0 1 1 6 19 35 4 7 0 Vermont 0 2 0 2 0 4 17 23 2 6 0 Maine 0 5 0 1 1 3 22 41 1 9 1 Standings based on points percentage

Thursday’s games

Boston College 6, Maine 2

Friday’s games

Maine at Boston College, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at UMass, 7 p.m.

Providence at Vermont, 7:30 p.m.

Northeastern at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s games

UConn at UMass-Lowell, 3:35 p.m.

Boston U. at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

UMass at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Providence at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UMass-Lowell at UConn, 3:35 p.m.

