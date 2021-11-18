Hockey East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Overall
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Boston College
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|16
|46
|37
|7
|5
|1
|UMass
|3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|14
|30
|23
|6
|3
|1
|Providence
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|13
|45
|30
|8
|5
|0
|Northeastern
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|13
|33
|20
|8
|4
|0
|UConn
|3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|11
|36
|30
|6
|5
|0
|UMass Lowell
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|27
|16
|6
|1
|2
|Merrimack
|3
|4
|0
|0
|2
|11
|38
|42
|5
|7
|0
|Boston U.
|2
|4
|0
|1
|1
|9
|31
|40
|4
|7
|1
|New Hampshire
|1
|4
|0
|1
|1
|6
|19
|35
|4
|7
|0
|Vermont
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|4
|17
|23
|2
|6
|0
|Maine
|0
|5
|0
|1
|1
|3
|22
|41
|1
|9
|1
|Standings based on points percentage
Boston College 6, Maine 2
Maine at Boston College, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at UMass, 7 p.m.
Providence at Vermont, 7:30 p.m.
Northeastern at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.
UConn at UMass-Lowell, 3:35 p.m.
Boston U. at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
UMass at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Providence at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
UMass-Lowell at UConn, 3:35 p.m.
