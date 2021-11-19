On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Hockey East Glance

The Associated Press
November 19, 2021 12:40 am
All Times EST

OVERALL
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Boston College 5 3 0 0 16 29 22 7 5 1
UMass 4 1 1 0 14 18 12 6 3 1
Northeastern 4 3 0 0 13 23 16 8 4 0
Providence 4 3 0 0 13 21 15 8 5 0
Mass.-Lowell 4 0 0 0 11 11 4 6 1 2
UConn 4 3 0 0 11 23 19 6 5 0
Merrimack 3 6 0 0 11 28 35 5 7 0
Boston U. 3 4 1 0 9 20 25 4 7 1
New Hampshire 2 4 1 0 6 10 21 4 6 1
Vermont 1 2 1 0 4 11 12 1 6 1
Maine 1 6 0 0 3 15 28 1 9 1

___

Thursday’s Games

Boston College 6, Maine 2

Friday’s Games

Maine at Boston College, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at UMass, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.

Providence at Vermont, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UConn at Mass.-Lowell, 6:05 p.m.

Boston U. at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

UMass at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Providence at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Mass.-Lowell at UConn, 3:35 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Holy Cross at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Vermont vs. Yale at Ingalls Rink, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 26

Dartmouth at Providence, 4 p.m.

Boston College vs. Notre Dame at Compton Family Ice Arena, 5:05 p.m.

New Hampshire vs. Harvard at Bright-Landry Hockey Center, 7 p.m.

Northeastern vs. Rensselaer at Houston Field House, 7 p.m.

