Hockey East Glance

|
|
|
|
|
|
|OVERALL
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Boston College
|5
|3
|0
|0
|16
|29
|22
|7
|5
|1
|UMass
|4
|1
|1
|0
|14
|18
|12
|6
|3
|1
|Northeastern
|4
|3
|0
|0
|13
|23
|16
|8
|4
|0
|Providence
|4
|3
|0
|0
|13
|21
|15
|8
|5
|0
|Mass.-Lowell
|4
|0
|0
|0
|11
|11
|4
|6
|1
|2
|UConn
|4
|3
|0
|0
|11
|23
|19
|6
|5
|0
|Merrimack
|3
|6
|0
|0
|11
|28
|35
|5
|7
|0
|Boston U.
|3
|4
|1
|0
|9
|20
|25
|4
|7
|1
|New Hampshire
|2
|4
|1
|0
|6
|10
|21
|4
|6
|1
|Vermont
|1
|2
|1
|0
|4
|11
|12
|1
|6
|1
|Maine
|1
|6
|0
|0
|3
|15
|28
|1
|9
|1
___
Thursday’s Games
Boston College 6, Maine 2
Friday’s Games
Maine at Boston College, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at UMass, 7 p.m.
Northeastern at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.
Providence at Vermont, 7:35 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
UConn at Mass.-Lowell, 6:05 p.m.
Boston U. at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
UMass at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Providence at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Mass.-Lowell at UConn, 3:35 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Holy Cross at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Vermont vs. Yale at Ingalls Rink, 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 26
Dartmouth at Providence, 4 p.m.
Boston College vs. Notre Dame at Compton Family Ice Arena, 5:05 p.m.
New Hampshire vs. Harvard at Bright-Landry Hockey Center, 7 p.m.
Northeastern vs. Rensselaer at Houston Field House, 7 p.m.
