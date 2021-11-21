Hockey East Glance

All Times EDT Overall W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T Providence 6 2 0 0 1 19 51 33 10 5 0 UMass 4 0 0 2 2 18 34 25 7 4 1 Northeastern 4 2 0 2 1 17 36 22 9 4 1 Boston College 5 2 0 0 2 17 48 39 7 5 2 UConn 4 4 0 1 0 14 38 34 7 6 0 UMass Lowell 4 1 0 1 0 14 31 18 7 2 2 Boston U. 2 4 0 1 2 11 33 43 4 8 2 Merrimack 3 4 0 0 2 11 38 42 5 7 0 New Hampshire 1 5 0 2 1 8 21 38 5 7 1 Maine 0 5 0 2 1 5 24 43 1 9 2 Vermont 0 4 0 2 0 4 19 29 1 8 1 Standings based on points percentage

Sunday’s Games

UConn 2, UMass-Lowell 1

Tuesday’s Games

Merrimack at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Vermont at Yale, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Dartmouth at Providence, 4 p.m.

Boston College at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.

New Hampshire at Harvard, 7 p.m.

