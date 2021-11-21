Hockey East Glance

|All Times EDT
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Providence
|6
|2
|0
|0
|1
|19
|51
|33
|10
|5
|0
|UMass
|4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|18
|34
|25
|7
|4
|1
|Northeastern
|4
|2
|0
|2
|1
|17
|36
|22
|9
|4
|1
|Boston College
|5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|17
|48
|39
|7
|5
|2
|UConn
|4
|4
|0
|1
|0
|14
|38
|34
|7
|6
|0
|UMass Lowell
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|14
|31
|18
|7
|2
|2
|Boston U.
|2
|4
|0
|1
|2
|11
|33
|43
|4
|8
|2
|Merrimack
|3
|4
|0
|0
|2
|11
|38
|42
|5
|7
|0
|New Hampshire
|1
|5
|0
|2
|1
|8
|21
|38
|5
|7
|1
|Maine
|0
|5
|0
|2
|1
|5
|24
|43
|1
|9
|2
|Vermont
|0
|4
|0
|2
|0
|4
|19
|29
|1
|8
|1
|Standings based on points percentage
UConn 2, UMass-Lowell 1
Merrimack at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.
Vermont at Yale, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Providence, 4 p.m.
Boston College at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.
New Hampshire at Harvard, 7 p.m.
