Hockey East Glance

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|OVERALL
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Providence
|6
|3
|0
|0
|19
|27
|18
|10
|5
|0
|UMass
|5
|2
|1
|0
|18
|22
|14
|7
|4
|1
|Northeastern
|5
|3
|1
|0
|17
|26
|18
|9
|4
|1
|Boston College
|5
|3
|1
|0
|17
|31
|24
|7
|5
|2
|Mass.-Lowell
|5
|1
|0
|0
|14
|15
|6
|7
|2
|2
|UConn
|5
|4
|0
|0
|14
|25
|23
|7
|6
|0
|Boston U.
|3
|5
|2
|0
|11
|22
|28
|4
|8
|2
|Merrimack
|3
|6
|0
|0
|11
|28
|35
|5
|7
|0
|New Hampshire
|3
|5
|1
|0
|8
|12
|25
|5
|7
|1
|Vermont
|1
|4
|1
|0
|4
|14
|18
|1
|8
|1
|Maine
|1
|6
|1
|0
|4
|17
|30
|1
|9
|2
___
Tuesday’s Games
Holy Cross at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Vermont vs. Yale at Ingalls Rink, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Dartmouth at Providence, 4 p.m.
Boston College vs. Notre Dame at Compton Family Ice Arena, 5:05 p.m.
New Hampshire vs. Harvard at Bright-Landry Hockey Center, 7 p.m.
Northeastern vs. Rensselaer at Houston Field House, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
N. Iowa at Merrimack, 4 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Maine, 5 p.m.
Providence vs. Brown at George V. Meehan Auditorium, 7 p.m.
Holy Cross at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Colgate at UConn, 7 p.m.
Boston U. vs. Cornell at Lynah Rink, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Rensselaer at Northeastern, 3 p.m.
Vermont vs. Dartmouth at Thompson Arena, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 30
Harvard at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 3
UConn at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Northeastern at Providence, 7 p.m.
UMass at Mass.-Lowell, 7:15 p.m.
New Hampshire at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.
Vermont at Maine, 7:30 p.m.
