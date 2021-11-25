Hockey East Glance

On Air: Ask the CIO
All Times EST

OVERALL
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Providence 6 3 0 0 19 27 18 10 5 0
UMass 5 2 1 0 18 22 14 7 4 1
Northeastern 5 3 1 0 17 26 18 9 4 1
Boston College 5 3 1 0 17 31 24 7 5 2
Mass.-Lowell 5 1 0 0 14 15 6 7 2 2
UConn 5 4 0 0 14 25 23 7 6 0
Boston U. 3 5 2 0 11 22 28 4 8 2
Merrimack 3 6 0 0 11 28 35 6 7 0
New Hampshire 3 5 1 0 8 12 25 5 7 1
Vermont 1 4 1 0 4 14 18 1 9 1
Maine 1 6 1 0 4 17 30 1 9 2

___

Wednesday’s Games

Yale 4, Vermont 2

Friday’s Games

Dartmouth at Providence, 4 p.m.

Boston College vs. Notre Dame at Compton Family Ice Arena, 5:05 p.m.

New Hampshire vs. Harvard at Bright-Landry Hockey Center, 7 p.m.

Northeastern vs. Rensselaer at Houston Field House, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N. Iowa at Merrimack, 4 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Maine, 5 p.m.

Providence vs. Brown at George V. Meehan Auditorium, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Colgate at UConn, 7 p.m.

Boston U. vs. Cornell at Lynah Rink, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rensselaer at Northeastern, 3 p.m.

Vermont vs. Dartmouth at Thompson Arena, 4 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Harvard at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 3

UConn at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Providence, 7 p.m.

UMass at Mass.-Lowell, 7:15 p.m.

New Hampshire at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.

Vermont at Maine, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 4

Merrimack at UConn, 3:05 p.m.

Vermont at Maine, 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at UMass, 7 p.m.

Providence at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

