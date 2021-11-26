On Air: Agency in Focus
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Hockey East Glance

The Associated Press
November 26, 2021 10:04 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

OVERALL
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Providence 6 3 0 0 19 27 18 10 5 0
UMass 5 2 1 0 18 22 14 7 4 1
Northeastern 5 3 1 0 17 26 18 9 4 1
Boston College 5 3 1 0 17 31 24 7 5 2
Mass.-Lowell 5 1 0 0 14 15 6 7 2 2
UConn 5 4 0 0 14 25 23 7 6 0
Boston U. 3 5 2 0 11 22 28 4 8 2
Merrimack 3 6 0 0 11 28 35 6 7 0
New Hampshire 3 5 1 0 8 12 25 5 7 1
Vermont 1 4 1 0 4 14 18 1 9 1
Maine 1 6 1 0 4 17 30 1 9 2

___

Friday’s Games

Dartmouth at Providence, 4 p.m.

Boston College vs. Notre Dame at Compton Family Ice Arena, 5:05 p.m.

        Insight by Infor: This exclusive e-book highlights how the military services and defense agencies are rethinking their approach to managing their supply chains and how data is driving those decisions.

New Hampshire vs. Harvard at Bright-Landry Hockey Center, 7 p.m.

Northeastern vs. Rensselaer at Houston Field House, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N. Iowa at Merrimack, 4 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Maine, 5 p.m.

Providence vs. Brown at George V. Meehan Auditorium, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Colgate at UConn, 7 p.m.

Boston U. vs. Cornell at Lynah Rink, 8 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Sunday’s Games

Rensselaer at Northeastern, 3 p.m.

Vermont vs. Dartmouth at Thompson Arena, 4 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Harvard at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 3

UConn at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Providence, 7 p.m.

UMass at Mass.-Lowell, 7:15 p.m.

New Hampshire at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Vermont at Maine, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 4

Merrimack at UConn, 3:05 p.m.

Vermont at Maine, 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at UMass, 7 p.m.

Providence at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 7

Brown at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments