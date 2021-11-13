On Air: Encounter
Hodge carries James Madison over Old Dominion 58-53

The Associated Press
November 13, 2021 10:04 pm
HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Jalen Hodge registered 16 points as James Madison narrowly beat Old Dominion 58-53 on Saturday.

Vado Morse had 11 points for James Madison (2-0). Charles Falden added 10 points.

C.J. Keyser had 21 points for the Monarchs (1-1). Kalu Ezikpe added 11 points.

