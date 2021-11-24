Hofstra 87, Molloy 49

MOLLOY (0-1)
Lane 2-3 0-0 4, Fergus 3-15 0-0 6, Ogilvie 5-12 0-0 13, Phelan 3-8 0-0 6, Torre 2-12 0-0 4, Dieng 6-10 0-0 12, Brady 2-6 0-0 4, Crowley 0-4 0-0 0, Reyes 0-6 0-0 0, Moriarty 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-76 0-0 49.
HOFSTRA (2-4)
Cramer 4-7 4-6 12, Cooks 6-14 0-0 14, Dubar 5-9 0-0 11, Estrada 6-11 0-0 14, Ray 7-12 2-2 20, Silverio 5-11 0-0 12, Carlos 2-4 0-0 4, Burgess 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 35-69 6-8 87.
Halftime_Hofstra 40-22. 3-Point Goals_Molloy 3-26 (Ogilvie 3-6, Crowley 0-1, Lane 0-1, Phelan 0-1, Brady 0-2, Dieng 0-2, Reyes 0-2, Fergus 0-4, Torre 0-7), Hofstra 11-34 (Ray 4-9, Cooks 2-6, Estrada 2-7, Silverio 2-7, Dubar 1-4, Burgess 0-1). Rebounds_Molloy 35 (Phelan 7), Hofstra 43 (Dubar 12). Assists_Molloy 7 (Phelan 3), Hofstra 20 (Estrada, Carlos 5). Total Fouls_Molloy 12, Hofstra 5. A_2,424 (5,023).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments