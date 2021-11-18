Hofstra faces tough test vs No. 20 Maryland

Hofstra (1-2) vs. No. 20 Maryland (3-1)

Xfinity Center, College Park, Maryland; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Maryland presents a tough challenge for Hofstra. Hofstra has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Maryland lost 71-66 loss at home against George Mason on Wednesday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Hofstra’s Zach Cooks, Abayomi Iyiola and Omar Silverio have collectively scored 50 percent of all Pride scoring this season.

CREATING OFFENSE: Cooks has been directly responsible for 43 percent of all Hofstra field goals over the last three games. Cooks has 25 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Hofstra as a team has made 11 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among CAA teams.

