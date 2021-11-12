On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Hofstra goes up against Duquesne

The Associated Press
November 12, 2021 6:30 am
Hofstra (0-1) vs. Duquesne (1-0)

UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse, Pittsburgh; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne plays Hofstra in an early season matchup. Hofstra fell 83-75 in overtime at Houston in its last outing. Duquesne is coming off a 73-61 home win over Rider in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Hofstra went 4-3 against non-conference programs last season. In those seven games, the Pride gave up 73.3 points per game while scoring 73.7 per outing. Duquesne went 1-1 in non-conference play, averaging 73.5 points and allowing 72 per game in the process.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

