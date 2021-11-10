Holden carries Towson over Albany 77-56

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Cam Holden had 15 points and 11 rebounds to carry Towson to a 77-56 win over Albany on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Terry Nolan Jr. had 17 points for Towson. Jason Gibson added 14 points. Antonio Rizzuto had 11 points.

De’Vondre Perry had 11 points for the Great Danes.

