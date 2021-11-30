Trending:
Holloway scores 23 to lift Georgetown over Longwood 91-83

The Associated Press
November 30, 2021 9:50 pm
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Collin Holloway had a career-high 23 points as Georgetown defeated Longwood 91-83 on Tuesday night.

Aminu Mohammed added 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Hoyas (3-3). Kaiden Rice scored 15, while Dante Harris pitched in with 14 points and seven rebounds.

DeShaun Wade had 21 points to lead the Lancers (4-4). Isaiah Wilkins added 14 points and eight rebounds. Justin Hill had 13 points.

