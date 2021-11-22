Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Hopkins scores 16 to carry Siena over Harvard 72-69

The Associated Press
November 22, 2021 10:10 pm
< a min read
      

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Nick Hopkins registered 16 points as Siena edged past Harvard 72-69 on Monday night.

Colby Rogers had 15 points and seven rebounds for Siena (1-4), which broke its season-opening four-game losing streak. Javian McCollum added 10 points. Anthony Gaines had seven rebounds.

Luka Sakota had 19 points for the Crimson (3-2) but missed the final shot at the buzzer. Chris Ledlum added 16 points. Noah Kirkwood had 13 points.

___

        Insight by Leidos: In this exclusive executive briefing, executives will discuss their approach to whole-person health care.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|22 Securing America's Digital...
11|22 The Future of Manufacturing: Taking...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Air Force graduates all-domain operational planners for air components