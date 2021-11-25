Houston 68, Arizona St. 60

ARIZONA ST. (2-3)

Besselink 0-0 0-0 0, Gilles 3-10 2-2 8, Hanson 3-6 3-5 9, Loville 3-10 3-3 9, Simmons 4-9 7-8 16, Levings 0-3 0-0 0, Greenslade 2-3 0-0 4, Basallo 4-8 0-0 10, Bosquez 1-1 0-0 2, Erikstrup 0-2 0-0 0, Sousa 1-3 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-55 15-18 60

HOUSTON (3-2)

Hill 6-11 0-3 12, Patterson 3-7 1-1 7, Blair 4-13 0-0 9, Gladney 4-8 2-4 12, Onyeje 3-6 1-2 7, Diagne 0-1 0-0 0, Blackshell-Fair 0-2 2-2 2, Sidney 1-5 0-0 3, Young 6-11 0-0 12, Jones 0-0 2-2 2, Nard 1-1 0-0 2, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-65 8-14 68

Arizona St. 12 16 16 16 — 60 Houston 22 17 11 18 — 68

3-Point Goals_Arizona St. 3-17 (Gilles 0-2, Hanson 0-3, Loville 0-4, Simmons 1-3, Basallo 2-3, Erikstrup 0-1, Sousa 0-1), Houston 4-13 (Blair 1-4, Gladney 2-3, Onyeje 0-2, Sidney 1-3, Young 0-1). Assists_Arizona St. 11 (Gilles 3), Houston 7 (Blair 2). Fouled Out_Arizona St. Besselink. Rebounds_Arizona St. 36 (Gilles 3-9), Houston 38 (Team 3-7). Total Fouls_Arizona St. 18, Houston 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_103.

