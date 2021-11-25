On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Houston 68, Arizona St. 60

The Associated Press
November 25, 2021 4:57 pm
< a min read
      

ARIZONA ST. (2-3)

Besselink 0-0 0-0 0, Gilles 3-10 2-2 8, Hanson 3-6 3-5 9, Loville 3-10 3-3 9, Simmons 4-9 7-8 16, Levings 0-3 0-0 0, Greenslade 2-3 0-0 4, Basallo 4-8 0-0 10, Bosquez 1-1 0-0 2, Erikstrup 0-2 0-0 0, Sousa 1-3 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-55 15-18 60

HOUSTON (3-2)

Hill 6-11 0-3 12, Patterson 3-7 1-1 7, Blair 4-13 0-0 9, Gladney 4-8 2-4 12, Onyeje 3-6 1-2 7, Diagne 0-1 0-0 0, Blackshell-Fair 0-2 2-2 2, Sidney 1-5 0-0 3, Young 6-11 0-0 12, Jones 0-0 2-2 2, Nard 1-1 0-0 2, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-65 8-14 68

Arizona St. 12 16 16 16 60
Houston 22 17 11 18 68

3-Point Goals_Arizona St. 3-17 (Gilles 0-2, Hanson 0-3, Loville 0-4, Simmons 1-3, Basallo 2-3, Erikstrup 0-1, Sousa 0-1), Houston 4-13 (Blair 1-4, Gladney 2-3, Onyeje 0-2, Sidney 1-3, Young 0-1). Assists_Arizona St. 11 (Gilles 3), Houston 7 (Blair 2). Fouled Out_Arizona St. Besselink. Rebounds_Arizona St. 36 (Gilles 3-9), Houston 38 (Team 3-7). Total Fouls_Arizona St. 18, Houston 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_103.

        Insight by Leidos: In this exclusive executive briefing, executives will discuss their approach to whole-person health care.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Fed Photo of the Day

Capitol Grounds and Arboretum team decorating the 2021 Capitol Christmas Tree