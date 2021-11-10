Howard 118, Regent University 54

REGENT UNIVERSITY (0-1)
Marie-Joseph 1-4 2-3 4, Hammack-Fitzgerald 2-4 0-2 4, Aiken 2-8 1-2 7, Holland 5-7 1-2 12, Walston 1-5 3-4 5, Adjei 2-7 2-2 6, Smith 4-10 0-2 10, Nyce 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 2-6 2-3 6, Bentley 0-0 0-0 0, Cox 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-51 11-20 54.
HOWARD (2-0)
Brumant 5-5 6-7 16, Settle 5-6 1-1 13, Bibbs 4-10 1-2 10, Harris 11-15 0-2 26, Robinson 2-4 1-2 6, Foster 6-10 0-0 18, Richmond 3-6 0-0 6, Green 1-7 2-2 4, Wood 3-5 3-4 12, Vidmar 1-3 0-0 2, Weaver 2-2 1-1 5. Totals 43-73 15-21 118.
Halftime_Howard 67-30. 3-Point Goals_Regent University 5-15 (Aiken 2-3, Smith 2-3, Holland 1-1, Brown 0-1, Walston 0-2, Adjei 0-5), Howard 17-30 (Foster 6-8, Harris 4-6, Wood 3-4, Settle 2-2, Bibbs 1-3, Robinson 1-3, Green 0-4). Fouled Out_Hammack-Fitzgerald. Rebounds_Regent University 28 (Walston 7), Howard 37 (Harris 9). Assists_Regent University 10 (Marie-Joseph, Brown 2), Howard 32 (Bibbs 8). Total Fouls_Regent University 19, Howard 20.
