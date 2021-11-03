Trending:
Hurricanes beats Chicago, season-opening win streak at 9

The Associated Press
November 3, 2021 11:22 pm
CHICAGO (AP) — Jesper Fast and Martin Necas scored 3:09 apart in the third period, and the undefeated Carolina Hurricanes topped the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 on Wednesday night.

Derek Stepan had a goal and an assist as Carolina matched a franchise record with its ninth straight victory. Seth Jarvis added his first career goal, and Frederik Andersen made 27 saves in the opener of a challenging three-game trip.

At 9-0, the Hurricanes moved into a tie with the 2015-16 Montreal Canadiens for the NHL’s third-longest win streak to begin a season. Next up is a trip to Florida for a Saturday matchup with the Panthers, who are 8-0-1 heading into their game against Washington on Thursday night.

Alex DeBrincat had two goals for Chicago, which lost 6-3 at Carolina on Friday night. Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 28 stops.

