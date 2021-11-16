Ill.-Chicago 91, Trinity (IL) Christian College 50

TRINITY (IL) CHRISTIAN COLLEGE (0-1)

M.Johnson 5-11 1-2 13, Overway 1-2 1-2 4, Barnhizer 5-13 1-2 11, Pennington 1-9 0-0 2, Cohn 0-6 0-0 0, McLaughlin 6-13 0-1 12, Loerop 1-5 2-2 4, Jones 0-2 0-0 0, Ja.Clark 0-4 0-0 0, Andringa 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 21-67 5-9 50.

ILL.-CHICAGO (2-1)

Diggins 5-6 0-0 11, Griffin 4-6 2-2 12, Ahale 3-11 0-0 9, Franklin 3-6 1-2 7, K.Johnson 3-7 2-2 9, Warren 6-12 3-4 15, Skobalj 4-7 0-0 10, Battle 5-5 0-0 10, Yaklich 1-2 0-2 2, J.Johnson 2-6 1-2 6, Bowditch 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 36-70 9-14 91.

Halftime_Ill.-Chicago 53-23. 3-Point Goals_Trinity (IL) Christian College 3-15 (M.Johnson 2-6, Overway 1-1, Ja.Clark 0-1, Cohn 0-1, Loerop 0-1, McLaughlin 0-1, Pennington 0-1, Barnhizer 0-3), Ill.-Chicago 10-31 (Ahale 3-11, Griffin 2-3, Skobalj 2-3, Diggins 1-1, K.Johnson 1-3, J.Johnson 1-4, Bowditch 0-1, Franklin 0-1, Warren 0-4). Rebounds_Trinity (IL) Christian College 34 (Barnhizer 13), Ill.-Chicago 44 (Battle 8). Assists_Trinity (IL) Christian College 8 (Barnhizer, Pennington, McLaughlin 2), Ill.-Chicago 28 (K.Johnson, Warren 8). Total Fouls_Trinity (IL) Christian College 15, Ill.-Chicago 14. A_1,697 (9,500).

