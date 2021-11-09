Illinois 73, NC Central 56

NC CENTRAL (0-1)
Carter 3-8 1-3 7, Lockard 4-7 3-6 11, Hope 2-7 3-4 8, Lowery 3-8 0-0 6, McBride 0-5 1-2 1, Edmundson 1-1 0-0 2, Mayfield 0-1 0-0 0, Anderson 2-5 0-0 6, Williams 3-8 1-2 7, Callahan 2-6 2-4 6, Ford 1-8 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-64 11-21 56
ILLINOIS (1-0)
Bostic 6-9 2-2 14, Porter 0-1 1-2 1, Anastasieska 0-4 1-2 1, Brown 1-13 4-4 7, Nye 9-16 2-3 23, Lopes 4-4 0-1 8, Rubin 1-3 1-2 3, Peebles 2-7 2-4 7, Amusan 0-0 0-0 0, McKenzie 0-0 0-0 0, Oden 3-10 2-4 9, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-67 15-24 73
|NC Central
|13
|11
|14
|18
|—
|56
|Illinois
|18
|19
|18
|18
|—
|73
3-Point Goals_NC Central 3-14 (Carter 0-2, Hope 1-2, Lowery 0-1, McBride 0-1, Anderson 2-4, Williams 0-1, Ford 0-3), Illinois 6-21 (Bostic 0-2, Anastasieska 0-1, Brown 1-7, Nye 3-7, Peebles 1-2, Oden 1-2). Assists_NC Central 11 (McBride 4), Illinois 15 (Oden 5). Fouled Out_NC Central Carter. Rebounds_NC Central 48 (Team 4-8), Illinois 48 (Bostic 6-17). Total Fouls_NC Central 24, Illinois 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,983.
