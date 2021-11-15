Illinois St. hosts Murray State

Murray State (2-0) vs. Illinois State (1-1)

Redbird Arena, Normal, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State visits Illinois State in an early season matchup. Murray State blew out Bellarmine by 19 at home on Saturday. Illinois State lost 103-98 in overtime on the road to Eastern Michigan on Friday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Illinois State’s Antonio Reeves has averaged 30.5 points and two blocks while Sy Chatman has put up 19 points, 11.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks. For the Racers, Tevin Brown has averaged 25 points, 6.5 rebounds and four assists while KJ Williams has put up 21 points and six rebounds.TERRIFIC TEVIN: Brown has connected on 52.6 percent of the 19 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 57.1 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Illinois State attempts more free throws per game than any other MVC team. The Redbirds have averaged 30 free throws per game this season.

