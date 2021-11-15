Incarnate Word goes for first win vs Concordia (TX)

Concordia (TX) vs. Incarnate Word (0-2)

Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center, San Antonio; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Incarnate Word Cardinals will be taking on the Tornados of Division III Concordia (TX). Incarnate Word lost 87-60 on the road to Baylor in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Josh Morgan has averaged 16.5 points this year for Incarnate Word. Robert ”RJ” Glasper has paired with Morgan with 12 points per game.MIGHTY MORGAN: Through two games, Incarnate Word’s Josh Morgan has connected on 66.7 percent of the six 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 81.8 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Incarnate Word went 0-4 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The Cardinals offense put up 62.8 points per matchup in those four games.

