Incarnate Word plays Montana State

Montana State (2-3) vs. Incarnate Word (0-5)

Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center, San Antonio; Saturday, 12:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State plays Incarnate Word in an early season matchup. Both teams last saw action this past Friday. Montana State beat Portland by three points, while Incarnate Word is coming off of a 79-76 loss at home to Southeast Missouri.

SENIOR STUDS: Montana State’s Abdul Mohamed, Xavier Bishop and Amin Adamu have collectively scored 42 percent of all Bobcats points this season.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Robert ”RJ” Glasper has made or assisted on 45 percent of all Incarnate Word field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 17 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

COLD SPELLS: Montana State has dropped its last three road games, scoring 80.7 points and allowing 88.7 points during those contests. Incarnate Word has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 70.3 points while giving up 78.7.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bobcats have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Cards. Incarnate Word has 33 assists on 73 field goals (45.2 percent) across its past three matchups while Montana State has assists on 39 of 81 field goals (48.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Incarnate Word has made 9.2 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among Southland teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.