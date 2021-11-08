On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
India wins toss, fields in dead T20 rubber against Namibia

The Associated Press
November 8, 2021 9:03 am
< a min read
      

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Virat Kohli won his last Twenty20 toss as India captain and elected to field in its dead rubber against Namibia in the World Cup on Monday.

Kohli announced he would step down before the tournament.

India lost its opening Group 2 games to eventual semifinalists Pakistan and New Zealand before winning against Scotland and Afghanistan.

Kohli said he was immensely proud about how the team had played but “it’s also time to create some space and move forward.”

India made one change from the team which won against Scotland, bringing in spinner Rahul Chahar in place of Varun Chakravarthy.

Namibia brought in allrounder Jan Frylinck in place of Karl Birkenstock for its last game in the tournament.

___

Line-ups:

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar.

Namibia: Stephan Baard, Michael van Lingen, Gerhard Erasmus (captain), Zane Green, David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Craig Williams, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jan Frylinck, Bernard Scholtz.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

