Indiana 68, E. Michigan 62

E. MICHIGAN (0-0)
Golson 4-15 0-0 9, Okongo 1-1 0-0 2, Farrakhan 5-21 5-7 18, M.Scott 3-8 0-0 7, Spottsville 2-4 0-1 4, McBride 2-4 6-6 12, N.Scott 1-5 0-0 2, Binelli 2-6 2-2 8, Rice 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-64 13-16 62.
INDIANA (0-0)
Jackson-Davis 9-14 3-7 21, Kopp 1-5 1-1 3, Thompson 2-6 1-2 5, Johnson 4-9 5-8 14, Stewart 2-5 0-0 6, Phinisee 3-11 0-0 7, Geronimo 2-5 0-0 4, Bates 2-5 2-2 6, Galloway 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 26-62 12-20 68.
Halftime_Indiana 36-19. 3-Point Goals_E. Michigan 9-23 (Farrakhan 3-7, McBride 2-3, Binelli 2-5, M.Scott 1-2, Golson 1-4, N.Scott 0-2), Indiana 4-24 (Stewart 2-4, Johnson 1-3, Phinisee 1-5, Galloway 0-1, Bates 0-2, Geronimo 0-2, Kopp 0-3, Thompson 0-4). Rebounds_E. Michigan 39 (N.Scott 10), Indiana 39 (Jackson-Davis 14). Assists_E. Michigan 8 (M.Scott 3), Indiana 13 (Jackson-Davis, Thompson, Johnson 3). Total Fouls_E. Michigan 20, Indiana 15.
