Indiana 70, Jackson St. 35

JACKSON ST. (0-4)

McKinnis 0-5 6-6 6, Evans 0-4 0-1 0, James 0-3 0-0 0, D.Taylor 1-4 0-0 2, Freeman 1-4 0-0 2, Moore 0-11 1-2 1, Watson 6-13 0-0 14, Williams 0-8 1-2 1, Lewis 2-2 0-0 4, Young 1-1 0-0 2, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Wilson 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 12-58 8-11 35.

INDIANA (5-0)

Jackson-Davis 5-7 1-2 11, Kopp 3-11 4-4 12, Thompson 2-5 0-0 4, Johnson 5-6 4-6 14, Stewart 3-6 0-0 9, Bates 2-3 2-2 6, Geronimo 2-4 2-8 6, Lander 1-4 1-2 3, Durr 0-3 2-2 2, Leal 1-2 0-0 3, Childress 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-51 16-26 70.

Halftime_Indiana 34-17. 3-Point Goals_Jackson St. 3-19 (Watson 2-7, Wilson 1-1, Evans 0-1, James 0-1, D.Taylor 0-1, Williams 0-2, Freeman 0-3, Moore 0-3), Indiana 6-15 (Stewart 3-5, Kopp 2-7, Leal 1-2, Geronimo 0-1). Fouled Out_Williams. Rebounds_Jackson St. 29 (McKinnis 10), Indiana 38 (Geronimo 8). Assists_Jackson St. 7 (James 4), Indiana 15 (Durr 4). Total Fouls_Jackson St. 22, Indiana 12.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.