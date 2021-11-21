Indiana 76, Louisiana-Lafayette 44

LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE (3-1)
Akwuba 4-10 1-1 9, Brown 3-15 4-7 10, Julien 0-8 0-0 0, Garnett 1-3 0-0 3, Williams 1-7 0-0 2, Gueye 0-4 0-0 0, Charles 2-4 2-2 7, Dalcourt 0-5 0-2 0, Richards 0-2 2-4 2, Jones 1-2 3-4 5, Wesley 0-2 0-0 0, Thomas 1-6 0-1 2, Harper 1-3 0-1 2, Cadwell 0-1 0-0 0, Domingue 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 14-73 14-24 44.
INDIANA (4-0)
Jackson-Davis 4-8 3-3 11, Kopp 2-3 2-2 7, Thompson 3-4 2-3 8, Johnson 1-4 0-0 2, Stewart 6-7 0-0 16, Bates 4-6 0-0 10, Lander 3-6 2-2 9, Geronimo 1-7 1-3 3, Durr 1-3 0-0 2, Leal 2-3 0-0 5, Childress 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 28-52 10-13 76.
Halftime_Indiana 37-14. 3-Point Goals_Louisiana-Lafayette 2-20 (Charles 1-2, Garnett 1-3, Brown 0-1, Cadwell 0-1, Domingue 0-1, Gueye 0-1, Jones 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Williams 0-2, Julien 0-3, Dalcourt 0-4), Indiana 10-19 (Stewart 4-5, Bates 2-3, Childress 1-1, Kopp 1-1, Leal 1-2, Lander 1-3, Durr 0-1, Thompson 0-1, Geronimo 0-2). Rebounds_Louisiana-Lafayette 36 (Akwuba 10), Indiana 44 (Thompson 8). Assists_Louisiana-Lafayette 5 (Brown 2), Indiana 22 (Johnson, Lander 6). Total Fouls_Louisiana-Lafayette 17, Indiana 25. A_11,407 (17,222).
