Indiana 85, N. Illinois 49

N. ILLINOIS (1-1)
Makuoi 2-6 1-2 5, Crump 2-4 2-3 6, Hankerson 1-8 0-0 3, Hunter 1-1 0-0 3, Williams 6-13 9-11 21, Thornton 0-4 1-2 1, Okanu 0-2 2-5 2, Kon 1-3 2-2 4, Manuel 1-1 2-2 4, Osten 0-3 0-0 0, Kueth 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 14-46 19-27 49.
INDIANA (2-0)
Jackson-Davis 6-9 7-11 19, Kopp 1-4 2-2 4, Thompson 3-5 5-6 12, Johnson 4-5 4-4 13, Stewart 0-5 0-0 0, Galloway 3-7 0-0 7, Bates 1-3 0-0 3, Geronimo 2-3 1-2 6, Phinisee 1-2 2-3 5, Durr 1-4 0-0 2, Lander 2-5 2-2 7, Leal 3-3 0-0 7, Duncomb 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-56 23-30 85.
Halftime_Indiana 47-20. 3-Point Goals_N. Illinois 2-11 (Hunter 1-1, Hankerson 1-4, Crump 0-1, Thornton 0-1, Kon 0-2, Williams 0-2), Indiana 8-23 (Johnson 1-1, Leal 1-1, Geronimo 1-2, Phinisee 1-2, Thompson 1-2, Bates 1-3, Galloway 1-3, Lander 1-3, Jackson-Davis 0-1, Kopp 0-1, Stewart 0-4). Rebounds_N. Illinois 25 (Williams 5), Indiana 34 (Thompson 10). Assists_N. Illinois 3 (Crump 2), Indiana 14 (Johnson, Galloway 3). Total Fouls_N. Illinois 23, Indiana 22. A_17,222 (17,222).
