On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Indiana puts streak on line vs Jackson St.

The Associated Press
November 22, 2021 3:31 pm
1 min read
      

Jackson State (0-4) vs. Indiana (4-0)

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana looks for its fifth straight victory of the season as it faces Jackson State. Jackson State is looking to break its current four-game losing streak. Indiana is coming off a 76-44 win at home over Louisiana-Lafayette in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Indiana’s Race Thompson, Xavier Johnson and Miller Kopp have collectively scored 34 percent of all Hoosiers points this season.JUMPING FOR JACKSON-DAVIS: Across four appearances this year, Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis has shot 60.5 percent.

        Insight by Okta: This exclusive e-book highlights how identity and access management will continue to evolve as agencies face more aggressive cyber threats while keeping data and systems accessible.

TWO STREAKS: Jackson State has scored 61.3 points per game and allowed 74.5 over its four-game road losing streak. Indiana is on a four-game home winning streak, scoring an average of 76.3 points while giving up 57.3.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Tigers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Hoosiers. Indiana has 48 assists on 85 field goals (56.5 percent) across its past three outings while Jackson State has assists on 44 of 77 field goals (57.1 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The stout Indiana defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 30.3 percent, the lowest mark in Division I. Jackson State has allowed opponents to shoot 47.4 percent through four games (ranking the Tigers 301st).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|22 Securing America's Digital...
11|22 The Future of Manufacturing: Taking...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Air Force graduates all-domain operational planners for air components