Indiana St. 77, Old Dominion 36

INDIANA ST. (3-1)

Stephens 3-6 2-2 8, Henry 7-12 1-1 17, Larry 1-2 0-1 2, Neese 4-9 2-3 14, Thomas 5-9 1-2 14, Hobbs 6-10 1-3 15, Tucker 1-2 0-0 2, Crawford 0-1 0-0 0, Hittle 1-3 0-0 3, Mervis 0-0 0-0 0, Wilbar 1-1 0-1 2. Totals 29-55 7-13 77.

OLD DOMINION (2-2)

Ezikpe 1-6 0-2 2, Hunter 2-11 2-4 7, Keyser 3-10 0-0 6, Long 0-8 6-8 6, Smith 2-6 1-4 7, Oliver 2-3 0-0 4, Trice 1-3 2-6 4, Essien 0-1 0-0 0, Stines 0-1 0-0 0, Gill 0-0 0-0 0, Morris 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 11-51 11-24 36.

Halftime_Indiana St. 43-16. 3-Point Goals_Indiana St. 12-30 (Neese 4-9, Thomas 3-4, Henry 2-4, Hobbs 2-6, Hittle 1-3, Crawford 0-1, Larry 0-1, Stephens 0-2), Old Dominion 3-14 (Smith 2-6, Hunter 1-3, Oliver 0-1, Keyser 0-2, Long 0-2). Fouled Out_Hobbs. Rebounds_Indiana St. 37 (Henry 13), Old Dominion 34 (Long 9). Assists_Indiana St. 20 (Henry, Larry 6), Old Dominion 5 (Ezikpe 2). Total Fouls_Indiana St. 21, Old Dominion 15. A_1,237 (3,600).

