Indiana St., OU meet in Conway

The Associated Press
November 19, 2021 6:31 am
Oklahoma (3-0) vs. Indiana State (3-1)

Myrtle Beach Invitational , HTC Center, Conway, South Carolina; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma and Indiana State will take the floor in the Myrtle Beach Invitational. Indiana State earned a 77-36 win over Old Dominion in its most recent game, while Oklahoma got a 79-74 win against East Carolina in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Oklahoma has benefited heavily from its seniors. Tanner Groves, Umoja Gibson, Elijah Harkless and Jordan Goldwire have collectively accounted for 52 percent of all Sooners points this season.GIFTED GROVES: Groves has connected on 41.7 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 12 over his last three games. He’s also made 71.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Oklahoma as a team has made 9.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among Big 12 teams.

