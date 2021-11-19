Indiana St., OU meet in Conway

Oklahoma (3-0) vs. Indiana State (3-1)

Myrtle Beach Invitational , HTC Center, Conway, South Carolina; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma and Indiana State will take the floor in the Myrtle Beach Invitational. Indiana State earned a 77-36 win over Old Dominion in its most recent game, while Oklahoma got a 79-74 win against East Carolina in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Oklahoma has benefited heavily from its seniors. Tanner Groves, Umoja Gibson, Elijah Harkless and Jordan Goldwire have collectively accounted for 52 percent of all Sooners points this season.GIFTED GROVES: Groves has connected on 41.7 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 12 over his last three games. He’s also made 71.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Oklahoma as a team has made 9.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among Big 12 teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.