Indianapolis 45, N.Y. Jets 30

|N.Y. Jets
|7
|3
|6
|14
|—
|30
|Indianapolis
|7
|21
|14
|3
|—
|45
First Quarter
Ind_Hines 34 run (Badgley kick), 6:55.
NYJ_E.Moore 19 pass from White (Ammendola kick), 3:32.
Second Quarter
Ind_Taylor 21 run (Badgley kick), 13:24.
Ind_Doyle 1 pass from Wentz (Badgley kick), 4:59.
NYJ_FG Ammendola 33, 1:46.
Ind_Pittman 11 pass from Wentz (Badgley kick), :12.
Third Quarter
Ind_Pinter 2 pass from Wentz (Badgley kick), 6:54.
Ind_Taylor 78 run (Badgley kick), 6:02.
NYJ_E.Moore 19 pass from J.Johnson (run failed), 3:00.
Fourth Quarter
NYJ_Griffin 13 pass from J.Johnson (Ammendola kick), 11:08.
Ind_FG Badgley 39, 8:01.
NYJ_T.Johnson 22 pass from J.Johnson (Ammendola kick), 3:35.
|
|NYJ
|Ind
|First downs
|30
|28
|Total Net Yards
|486
|532
|Rushes-yards
|21-88
|30-260
|Passing
|398
|272
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-10
|Kickoff Returns
|2-47
|4-61
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-4
|Comp-Att-Int
|34-52-1
|22-30-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-14
|1-0
|Punts
|3-52.0
|2-42.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|2-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-43
|2-22
|Time of Possession
|31:22
|28:38
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_N.Y. Jets, Carter 13-49, T.Johnson 4-21, J.Johnson 4-18. Indianapolis, Taylor 19-172, Hines 6-74, Wentz 4-13, Ehlinger 1-1.
PASSING_N.Y. Jets, J.Johnson 27-41-1-317, White 7-11-0-95. Indianapolis, Wentz 22-30-0-272.
RECEIVING_N.Y. Jets, Moore 7-84, Cole 5-66, Crowder 5-38, Griffin 4-28, J.Smith 3-40, T.Johnson 2-40, Kroft 2-38, Wesco 2-16, Berrios 2-5, Carter 1-37, Mims 1-20. Indianapolis, Pittman 5-64, Pascal 4-58, Hines 4-34, Taylor 2-28, Dulin 2-23, Alie-Cox 1-28, Granson 1-27, Patmon 1-7, Pinter 1-2, Doyle 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
