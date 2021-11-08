IndyCar Schedule-Winners

April 18 — Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama (Alex Palou)
April 25 — Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Colton Herta)
May 1 — Genesys 300 (Scott Dixon)
May 2 — XPEL 375 (Pato O’Ward)
May 15 — GMR Grand Prix (Rinus Veekay)
May 30 — Indianapolis 500 (Helio Castroneves)
June 12 — Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix 1 (Marcus Ericsson)
June 13 — Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix 2 (Pato O’Ward)
June 20 — REV Group Grand Prix at Road America (Alex Palou)
July 4 — Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio (Josef Newgarden)
Aug. 8 — Big Machine Music City Grand Prix (Marcus Ericsson)
Aug. 14 — Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix (Will Power)
Aug. 21 — Bommarito Automotive Group 500 (Josef Newgarden)
Sept. 12 — Grand Prix of Portland (Alex Palou)
Sept. 19 — Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey (Colton Herta)
Sept. 26 — Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach (Colton Herta)
