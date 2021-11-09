On Air: America in the Morning
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Injured Pogba to miss France’s World Cup qualifiers

The Associated Press
November 9, 2021 4:48 am
< a min read
      

PARIS (AP) — Paul Pogba will miss France’s World Cup qualifiers against Kazakhstan and Finland because of a right thigh injury, the national team said Tuesday.

Video footage on French media showed the Manchester United midfielder pull up after taking a shot in training on Monday, before hobbling away.

Jordan Veretout has come into the squad as a replacement for Pogba, who would likely have started for France in Saturday’s home game against Kazakhstan.

The French lead their qualifying group by three points and need one win from their final two games to seal first place and advance automatically to next year’s tournament in Qatar.

        Insight by Galvanize: Federal News Network surveyed six agencies about their approach to risk management, including the use of cloud services, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and other technologies.

France plays Finland, which is four points behind in third place, on Tuesday.

Pogba has been serving a domestic suspension for United after getting sent off against Liverpool last month after coming on as a substitute, meaning he has missed the team’s last two Premier League games.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|6 NPELRA 2021 Annual Training Conference
11|7 APTA's TRANSform Conference &...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

World War II Veteran, Texas VA patient, celebrates 102nd birthday