On Air: Federal Tech Talk
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Injured US forward Hoppe out for at least 6 more weeks

The Associated Press
November 16, 2021 12:59 pm
< a min read
      

MADRID (AP) — American forward Matthew Hoppe will be sidelined for at least six more weeks with a muscle injury, Spanish club Mallorca said Tuesday.

Hoppe hurt his right thigh in a training session on Nov. 6, the day before Mallorca’s 2-2 draw at home against Elche in the Spanish league.

The club said he still has six to eight weeks of recovery time.

The 20-year-old Hoppe has appeared in only two matches since joining Mallorca from German club Schalke this season.

        Insight by Tanium: In this exclusive executive briefing, executives will discuss their approach to building a flexible and dynamic zero trust network.

His last game with Mallorca was a 6-1 loss at Real Madrid. He came off the bench in the United States’ match against Costa Rica in World Cup qualifying on Oct. 14.

Mallorca is in 13th place in the Spanish league with 15 points from 13 games. Its next match is at Rayo Vallecano on Monday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

More AP Europe sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports-europe and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|14 Super Computing
11|15 Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Grand Teton National Park in autumn