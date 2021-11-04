Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Injuries force key receivers to be inactive for Jets, Colts

The Associated Press
November 4, 2021 7:22 pm
1 min read
      

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets will both be missing key receivers for Thursday night’s game.

Indy deactivated four-time Pro Bowler T.Y. Hilton after entering the concussion protocol. He was injured when his head bounced hard off the ground late in Sunday’s loss to Tennessee.

The Jets will be without Corey Davis, who had been listed as doubtful with a hip injury. It’s the second straight game Davis has missed.

New York also will be missing starting quarterback Zach Wilson (knee) for the second straight. Mike White, Wilson’s replacement, will be backed up by Josh Johnson after the recently acquired Joe Flacco was put on the inactive list.

        Insight by Galvanize: Federal News Network surveyed six agencies about their approach to risk management, including the use of cloud services, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and other technologies.

Running back Tevin Coleman will miss his third straight game with a hamstring injury.

Starting left tackle George Fant will play for the Jets despite having an ankle injury.

The Jets said rookie defensive lineman Jonathan Marshall, safety Jarrod Wilson and recently acquired offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif also will sit out.

Indy put defensive end Ben Banogu, offensive linemen Julie’n Davenport and Will Fries, cornerback Bopete Keys and running back Marlon Mack on the inactive list.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|25 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
10|30 SecTor 2021 - Canada's IT Security...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secret Service Director Murray participates in remembrance ceremony for Special Agent Nole Remagen