Iona 65, Appalachian St. 53

APPALACHIAN ST. (0-0)
Lewis 3-9 1-4 7, Almonacy 4-15 0-0 9, Delph 6-14 2-2 15, Forrest 2-9 4-7 8, Gregory 2-5 0-2 4, X.Brown 1-2 1-2 3, Duhart 1-2 0-0 3, Harcum 1-2 0-0 2, Eads 1-2 0-0 2, Huntley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-60 8-17 53.
IONA (0-0)
Joseph 4-7 4-5 12, Slazinski 3-6 0-0 7, JeanLouis 1-3 0-0 2, Joiner 1-4 3-3 5, Jolly 8-13 3-5 19, van Eyck 6-7 4-6 17, Weiss 1-2 0-0 3, Myers 0-4 0-1 0, Clayton 0-2 0-0 0, Cashaw 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-49 14-20 65.
Halftime_Appalachian St. 27-25. 3-Point Goals_Appalachian St. 3-22 (Duhart 1-1, Delph 1-5, Almonacy 1-9, Eads 0-1, Harcum 0-1, Forrest 0-5), Iona 3-15 (Slazinski 1-1, Weiss 1-2, van Eyck 1-2, JeanLouis 0-1, Clayton 0-2, Joiner 0-2, Jolly 0-2, Myers 0-3). Fouled Out_Delph. Rebounds_Appalachian St. 26 (Lewis 9), Iona 32 (van Eyck 8). Assists_Appalachian St. 10 (X.Brown 3), Iona 16 (Joiner 4). Total Fouls_Appalachian St. 22, Iona 21. A_2,319 (2,611).
