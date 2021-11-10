Iowa 106, Longwood 73

LONGWOOD (0-0)
Granlund 0-5 0-0 0, Watson 1-2 2-2 4, Hill 3-10 3-3 10, Wade 1-7 2-2 5, Wilkins 7-13 1-2 19, J.Perkins 2-8 0-0 5, Nkereuwem 8-9 1-2 17, Lliteras 1-8 0-0 3, Houston 1-5 0-0 3, Darden 1-2 0-0 2, Hicks 1-2 0-1 2, LaCount 0-1 0-0 0, O’Conner 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 0-1 3-4 3. Totals 26-74 12-16 73.
IOWA (0-0)
P.McCaffery 3-6 5-6 11, Ke.Murray 8-10 5-5 24, Rebraca 1-3 0-0 2, Bohannon 6-8 0-0 18, Toussaint 3-3 2-2 9, Ulis 3-4 0-0 6, T.Perkins 1-7 4-4 6, Kr.Murray 7-9 0-1 16, Sandfort 3-10 0-0 8, C.McCaffery 1-1 0-0 3, Ash 0-3 3-4 3, Mulvey 0-1 0-0 0, Laketa 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-65 19-22 106.
Halftime_Iowa 56-29. 3-Point Goals_Longwood 9-32 (Wilkins 4-6, J.Perkins 1-2, Hill 1-3, Houston 1-4, Wade 1-4, Lliteras 1-5, Darden 0-1, LaCount 0-1, O’Conner 0-1, Williams 0-1, Granlund 0-4), Iowa 15-33 (Bohannon 6-8, Ke.Murray 3-4, Kr.Murray 2-4, Sandfort 2-7, C.McCaffery 1-1, Toussaint 1-1, T.Perkins 0-2, Ash 0-3, P.McCaffery 0-3). Rebounds_Longwood 34 (Wilkins 8), Iowa 42 (Ke.Murray, Kr.Murray, C.McCaffery 7). Assists_Longwood 17 (Hill, J.Perkins 6), Iowa 24 (Ulis 5). Total Fouls_Longwood 22, Iowa 20.
Comments