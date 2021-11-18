Iowa 108, Alabama St. 82

ALABAMA ST. (0-4)
O’Neal 0-0 0-0 0, Young 3-5 3-3 10, Range 1-2 0-0 3, Reyna 0-1 0-0 0, Strawbridge 3-5 0-1 6, Liddell 6-11 5-6 19, Barber 2-5 3-5 7, Jackson 0-3 1-2 1, McClelland 2-7 0-0 6, McCray 8-12 0-0 20, Mitchell 2-5 1-2 5, Stewart 2-2 0-0 5, E.Clark 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-59 13-19 82.
IOWA (4-0)
Ke.Murray 10-16 4-5 26, Rebraca 2-2 0-0 5, Bohannon 4-8 0-0 12, Toussaint 4-6 1-1 11, C.McCaffery 1-1 1-2 3, Sandfort 7-15 2-2 21, Kr.Murray 6-10 2-3 17, Perkins 2-6 0-0 5, Ulis 0-3 0-1 0, Ash 1-5 0-0 3, Mulvey 0-0 2-2 2, Ogundele 0-0 0-0 0, Laketa 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 38-73 12-16 108.
Halftime_Iowa 63-36. 3-Point Goals_Alabama St. 11-24 (McCray 4-5, Liddell 2-3, McClelland 2-5, Stewart 1-1, Range 1-2, Young 1-2, Jackson 0-1, Reyna 0-1, Mitchell 0-2, Strawbridge 0-2), Iowa 20-44 (Sandfort 5-12, Bohannon 4-8, Kr.Murray 3-5, Toussaint 2-2, Ke.Murray 2-5, Laketa 1-1, Rebraca 1-1, Perkins 1-3, Ash 1-5, Ulis 0-2). Rebounds_Alabama St. 25 (Barber 10), Iowa 41 (Rebraca, Kr.Murray 8). Assists_Alabama St. 17 (Liddell 4), Iowa 28 (Toussaint 11). Total Fouls_Alabama St. 17, Iowa 14.
