Iowa 109, W. Michigan 61

W. MICHIGAN (1-3)

Hastings 0-5 0-0 0, Wright 3-5 1-1 7, Martin 0-3 0-0 0, Norman 7-16 0-0 19, Smith 4-5 4-4 12, Freeman 2-5 0-0 4, Etchison 2-10 0-0 4, Lobsinger 1-4 0-0 2, McMillan 1-3 0-0 3, Kimble 1-4 0-0 2, Kolp 3-3 2-2 8. Totals 24-63 7-7 61.

IOWA (5-0)

Ke.Murray 10-14 7-9 29, Rebraca 2-5 2-2 6, Bohannon 2-7 0-0 5, Toussaint 3-6 0-0 6, C.McCaffery 0-3 0-0 0, Kr.Murray 3-6 4-4 12, Ulis 1-4 0-0 2, Perkins 5-6 4-4 15, Sandfort 6-10 2-2 19, Mulvey 3-5 2-2 8, Ash 2-5 0-0 4, Laketa 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 38-72 21-23 109.

Halftime_Iowa 49-20. 3-Point Goals_W. Michigan 6-26 (Norman 5-12, McMillan 1-2, Hastings 0-1, Lobsinger 0-1, Wright 0-1, Etchison 0-2, Kimble 0-2, Martin 0-2, Freeman 0-3), Iowa 12-26 (Sandfort 5-7, Kr.Murray 2-3, Ke.Murray 2-4, Laketa 1-1, Perkins 1-1, Bohannon 1-5, Ash 0-1, Rebraca 0-1, C.McCaffery 0-3). Rebounds_W. Michigan 33 (Wright 7), Iowa 32 (Kr.Murray 8). Assists_W. Michigan 14 (Smith 5), Iowa 20 (Ulis 8). Total Fouls_W. Michigan 17, Iowa 9.

