Iowa 75, Virginia 74

November 29, 2021 8:59 pm
IOWA (7-0)

P.McCaffery 3-6 0-0 7, Ke.Murray 7-13 3-5 18, Rebraca 4-4 0-3 8, Bohannon 7-12 0-0 20, Toussaint 4-7 2-2 10, Kr.Murray 2-7 0-0 6, C.McCaffery 0-1 0-0 0, Ulis 1-2 0-0 2, Perkins 2-3 0-0 4, Sandfort 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-56 5-10 75.

VIRGINIA (5-3)

Gardner 8-13 0-1 18, Shedrick 4-6 1-2 9, Beekman 5-9 1-1 11, Clark 6-10 0-0 15, Franklin 1-8 1-2 3, T.Murray 5-7 0-1 14, Milicic 1-1 0-0 2, Caffaro 0-1 2-2 2, Stattmann 0-1 0-0 0, Poindexter 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-57 5-9 74.

Halftime_Iowa 44-30. 3-Point Goals_Iowa 10-21 (Bohannon 6-9, Kr.Murray 2-4, P.McCaffery 1-1, Ke.Murray 1-4, C.McCaffery 0-1, Sandfort 0-1, Toussaint 0-1), Virginia 9-18 (T.Murray 4-6, Clark 3-4, Gardner 2-2, Beekman 0-1, Poindexter 0-1, Franklin 0-4). Rebounds_Iowa 27 (Ke.Murray 9), Virginia 28 (Gardner 8). Assists_Iowa 12 (P.McCaffery, Ke.Murray 3), Virginia 16 (Beekman, Clark 5). Total Fouls_Iowa 10, Virginia 12. A_13,542 (14,593).

