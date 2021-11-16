Iowa 86, NC Central 69

NC CENTRAL (0-2)

Butler 2-2 0-1 4, Monroe 4-9 1-2 10, Caldwell 1-3 0-0 3, Maultsby 5-11 0-0 12, Miller 7-14 0-0 15, Boone 2-9 5-6 9, King 2-3 0-0 4, Fennell 4-4 0-1 8, Price 1-3 0-0 2, Harris 0-1 0-0 0, Wright 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 28-59 8-12 69.

IOWA (3-0)

P.McCaffery 4-11 6-6 15, Ke.Murray 9-19 9-10 27, Rebraca 2-2 4-7 8, Bohannon 1-10 4-4 7, Toussaint 1-5 0-0 2, Ulis 2-5 7-8 12, C.McCaffery 0-1 2-2 2, Perkins 4-7 3-4 13, Sandfort 0-1 0-0 0, Ash 0-0 0-0 0, Ogundele 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-61 35-41 86.

Halftime_Iowa 49-44. 3-Point Goals_NC Central 5-15 (Maultsby 2-3, Caldwell 1-2, Monroe 1-2, Miller 1-4, Harris 0-1, Price 0-1, Boone 0-2), Iowa 5-23 (Perkins 2-2, Ulis 1-1, P.McCaffery 1-4, Bohannon 1-9, C.McCaffery 0-1, Sandfort 0-1, Toussaint 0-1, Ke.Murray 0-4). Fouled Out_Butler, King. Rebounds_NC Central 30 (Maultsby 8), Iowa 40 (Ke.Murray 21). Assists_NC Central 11 (Boone 5), Iowa 15 (Ulis 4). Total Fouls_NC Central 30, Iowa 14.

