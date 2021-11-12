Trending:
Iowa 89, UMKC 57

The Associated Press
November 12, 2021 10:02 pm
UMKC (0-1)

Allick 1-4 1-2 4, Gilyard 3-12 0-0 6, Johnson 3-4 0-0 6, Kopp 4-9 0-0 11, Nesbitt 2-6 2-2 6, Chapman 2-6 0-0 5, Allen 1-1 0-0 2, Martin 2-5 1-2 6, Boser 2-4 0-0 5, Barnes 3-5 0-0 6. Totals 23-56 4-6 57.

IOWA (1-0)

P.McCaffery 5-10 0-0 10, Ke.Murray 9-15 6-6 25, Rebraca 4-5 1-2 9, Bohannon 4-8 2-2 13, Toussaint 2-4 0-0 4, Perkins 1-3 3-3 5, C.McCaffery 0-1 0-0 0, Sandfort 2-5 2-2 6, Ulis 2-2 0-1 4, Kr.Murray 3-7 0-2 6, Ash 1-2 3-4 5, Mulvey 0-0 0-0 0, Ogundele 1-2 0-0 2, Laketa 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 34-65 17-22 89.

Halftime_Iowa 37-23. 3-Point Goals_UMKC 7-22 (Kopp 3-4, Allick 1-2, Chapman 1-2, Boser 1-3, Martin 1-3, Barnes 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Nesbitt 0-2, Gilyard 0-4), Iowa 4-16 (Bohannon 3-5, Ke.Murray 1-3, Ash 0-1, Laketa 0-1, C.McCaffery 0-1, P.McCaffery 0-1, Toussaint 0-1, Sandfort 0-3). Fouled Out_Allen. Rebounds_UMKC 25 (Nesbitt 8), Iowa 37 (Rebraca 13). Assists_UMKC 11 (Gilyard 3), Iowa 17 (Toussaint 6). Total Fouls_UMKC 22, Iowa 11.

