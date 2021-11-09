Trending:
Iowa St. 84, Kennesaw St. 73

The Associated Press
November 9, 2021 10:35 pm
KENNESAW ST. (0-0)

Robinson 0-3 0-1 0, Burden 4-8 13-19 21, Rodgers 5-11 0-0 12, Stroud 2-4 0-0 4, Youngblood 3-9 9-10 16, Jennings 0-1 1-2 1, Peterson 1-1 0-0 2, Springs 2-4 0-0 5, Moultrie 3-5 3-4 12, LaRue 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-46 26-36 73.

IOWA ST. (0-0)

Jones 0-0 2-2 2, Brockington 6-10 5-5 18, Hunter 3-6 3-6 11, Kalscheur 5-11 8-13 19, Enaruna 1-2 2-2 4, Grill 4-8 1-2 11, Conditt 4-4 1-3 9, Jackson 4-8 0-0 10, Kunc 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-51 22-33 84.

Halftime_Iowa St. 37-29. 3-Point Goals_Kennesaw St. 7-20 (Moultrie 3-3, Rodgers 2-5, Springs 1-2, Youngblood 1-7, Burden 0-1, Jennings 0-1, Stroud 0-1), Iowa St. 8-25 (Hunter 2-4, Grill 2-5, Jackson 2-6, Brockington 1-2, Kalscheur 1-6, Enaruna 0-1, Kunc 0-1). Fouled Out_Rodgers, Moultrie, Brockington, Conditt, Jackson. Rebounds_Kennesaw St. 26 (Youngblood 8), Iowa St. 26 (Brockington, Hunter 6). Assists_Kennesaw St. 6 (Burden 2), Iowa St. 16 (Hunter 5). Total Fouls_Kennesaw St. 26, Iowa St. 31. A_12,180 (14,384).

